Momentive Adds Capabilities to GetFeedback

Momentive (which was just acquired by Zendesk), an experience management platform provider, today introduced Embedded Listener, Program Accelerator, and updates to the artificial intelligence-powered Insights capabilities as part of its GetFeedback platform.

Embedded Listener is an application programming interface that extends the GetFeedback platform into any offline, proprietary, or secure system, such as ATMs, smart TVs, airplane consoles, and more and adhere to organization-specific brand and security standards while gathering crucial customer feedback in touchpoints that were previously siloed from the holistic customer journey.

Program Accelerator allows users to build and launch turnkey programs based on CX best practices. Users can launch recurring programs at scale with pre-built survey and email templates and view aggregate or individual feedback.

The first program available in Program Accelerator is a relationship Net Promoter Score sequencer, which helps users get a pulse on their customer base to uncover their advocates and detractors. The relationship NPS sequencer can automatically send surveys throughout a selected time period, allowing users to properly measure and analyze the right metrics for their CX goals.

Updates to Insights capabilities powered by AI and machine learning include more in-depth open text analysis to parse through open text responses. Users can see the top-level sentiment of open text feedback as well as the top keywords and phrases. Users can also get even more granular with contextual analysis on every phrase in each response. Sentiment Analysis can now also be shown in French, German, Dutch, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Danish, Finnish, and English.