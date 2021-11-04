Dun & Bradstreet to Acquire Eyeota and NetWise

Dun & Bradstreet, a provider of business decisioning data and analytics, is acquiring Eyeota and NetWise, extending its position in B2B online marketing and building on its Audience Solutions business by adding global scale and the online data to power omnichannel marketing. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

A combined Dun & Bradstreet, Eyeota, and NetWise will be able to provide data and technology for businesses to identify, reach, and engage B2B audiences for multichannel marketing campaigns.

"This is a fast-paced, growing market, and we are seizing the opportunity to expand our role as the global provider of trusted data that fuels a more expansive set of B2B marketing and sales solutions. Just as our clients rely on the D-U-N-S Number for precision in their offline data, these acquisitions will help to provide them with the same level of confidence and consistency online as well," said Anthony Jabbour, CEO of Dun & Bradstreet, in a statement. "With the addition of these two complementary companies, we will be doubling down on our Audience Solutions business, which has grown over 40 percent year to date." "NetWise excels at joining the offline and online worlds together to connect business personas to their online personas," said Dwight Gorall, CEO of NetWise, in a statement. "We look forward to joining the Dun & Bradstreet family with Eyeota. Once together, we can work to create a complete solution for clients, enabling a full spectrum of capabilities, from audience creation to activation, at scale across many demand-side platforms, customer relationship management systems, connected TV, or social media platforms. We are committed to helping global enterprises future-proof their marketing strategies so they can thrive in a multichannel world." "Eyeota's expansive global data onboarding and activation capabilities are underpinned by our commitment to delivering audience solutions at scale, and we are proud of the work we have accomplished to develop one of the most powerful, agile, and interoperable frameworks for delivering addressable data in a privacy-conscious era," said Kristina Prokop, CEO of Eyeota, in a statement. "By combining forces with Dun & Bradstreet and NetWise, we will be able to offer a more holistic B2B audience platform to our clients, leveraging a powerful combination of data, technology and insights that help clients better target and engage audiences across global markets and digital channels."

Once the acquisitions are completed, Dun & Bradstreet will be able to link professional contact data to consumer data for higher digital match rates and activate that data in social, search and display advertising campaigns.