Casted Launches Amplified Marketing Platform

Casted, a B2B marketing platform built around audio and video content, today launched Amplified Marketing and introduced itself as an amplified marketing platform provider with its newly expanded product, Casted Themes.

The amplified marketing methodology consists of the following three steps:

Identify the target audience, subject matter experts, and rich assets that already exist;>

Create audio and video content, such as webinars, podcasts, live events, and customer stories, then break it into clips, transcriptions, key takeaways, and more; and

Amplify all of the assets, resources, and conversations across multiple channels and formats.

"Content marketing is tough. And everyone agrees that B2B marketing is just getting crazier and more complicated. But until now, nobody has presented a holistic solution to make it any better. Instead, more and more point solutions keep popping up to measure or maximize the crumbs of all the chaos," said Lindsay Tjepkema, CEO and co-founder of Casted, in a statement. "But that all changes today. The future of B2B marketing is recorded. Companies and marketing teams have the assets—podcasts, webinars, customer stories, product videos—but often only use this content once and then put it in the archives. There's a better way. Amplified marketing empowers marketers to be more efficient and effective while also embracing greater creativity and strengthening connections with their audiences and driving revenue. And the expansion of Casted to be the first Amplified Marketing Platform provides marketers with the platform needed to put audiences before algorithms, authenticity ahead of automation, and amplification at the heart of an integrated sales and marketing strategy."

Casted's Amplified Marketing Platform helps marketers put audio and video at the center of their amplified marketing strategy and obtain crucial metrics. With the release of Casted Themes, marketers have a central solution to create and manage content themes and leverage key insights to set strategy and objectives. They also get access to 360-degree views of their content with insights like audience engagement, content-type, and revenue attribution.