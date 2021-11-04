Sprout Social Integrates with WhatsApp Business

Earlier this year, Sprout released Messenger API support for Instagram, adding to its integrations with the Facebook family of apps.

"The integration of WhatsApp messaging into the Sprout platform will enable our customers around the world to deliver seamless, high-quality experiences to their customers and communities at scale," said Andrew Caravella, vice president of global partnerships at Sprout Social, in a statement. "Investing in digital channels has never been more mission-critical for businesses, and messaging plays a significant part in this evolution. We look forward to further supporting our customers in leveraging this growing, global opportunity."

Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software, has integrated WhatsApp messaging into its product suite.

Related Articles

Sprout Social Integrates with Pinterest

Pinterest integration enables social marketers to create, publish and measure visual content within Sprout Social.

Sprout Social Integrates with HubSpot

The integration between Sprout Social and HubSpot will help bridge the gap between companies' marketing and customer care teams.

Sprout Social Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics, HubSpot, and Zendesk

Sprout Social's integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365, HubSpot and Zendesk equip social teams for internal collaboration.

Sprout Social Integrates with Shopify and Facebook Shops

Integrations with Shopify and Facebook Shops help companies manage social commerce within Sprout's unified platform.