Sprout Social Integrates with WhatsApp Business
Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software, has integrated WhatsApp messaging into its product suite.
"The integration of WhatsApp messaging into the Sprout platform will enable our customers around the world to deliver seamless, high-quality experiences to their customers and communities at scale," said Andrew Caravella, vice president of global partnerships at Sprout Social, in a statement. "Investing in digital channels has never been more mission-critical for businesses, and messaging plays a significant part in this evolution. We look forward to further supporting our customers in leveraging this growing, global opportunity."
Earlier this year, Sprout released Messenger API support for Instagram, adding to its integrations with the Facebook family of apps.
