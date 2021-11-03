Cognosante Introduces CognoConnected

Cognosante has launched CognoConnected, a dedicated customer experience (CX) business sector to help organizations achieve successful CX mission outcomes.

CognoConnected delivers solutions in four key areas: access to information, customer engagement, CX optimization, and automation and analytics.

"Our goal is to support our customer' missions by creating customer experiences that put people first," said Cognosante's founder and CEO, Michele Kang, in a statement. "As people's CX expectations are increasingly influenced by experiences in the consumer market, providing exceptional customer service for public programs requires a sustained focus on people, processes, and innovation."

"We are reimagining the customer experience by delivering tailored, technology-forward solutions with a mission focus and a people-first culture at the center of everything we do," CognoConnected President James Gordon added.