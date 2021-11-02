Plannuh Adds Functionality to Help Marketers Measure ROI
Plannuh, a provider of technology to help marketers plan and budget, has added functionality to help them measure the business value generated from their campaigns.
The Plannuh application uniquely houses the entire marketing plan, containing all campaigns, budgets, expenses, and performance metrics that are then used to forecast and prove the true business value of their campaigns across all marketing activities.
The new Plannuh functionality allows marketing leaders to do the following:
- Forecast campaign performance using a recursive model powered by deep learning
- Gain early and clear insight into the top- and bottom-performing campaigns
- Measure across different campaign types and stages of the marketing and sales funnel.
"Every CMO we speak with tells us that their ultimate goal is to fully understand the business value of their marketing investments. Finally, they can achieve that," said Peter Mahoney, founder and CEO of Plannuh, in a statement. "Now marketing teams can use Plannuh to make timely, data-driven decisions to prove and improve the business value of their marketing."
