Paytronix Updates Order & Delivery

Paytronix Systems, providers of a digital guest experience platform, has updated its Order & Delivery solution with artificial intelligence-driven guest intelligence. Features like Order Experience Builder and FEEDback, coupled with its loyalty and CRM solution, provide an end-to-end platform that helps marketers delight digitally connected consumers.

"A restaurant's digital presence is now the primary way guests discover and interact with brands, so marketers need a cutting-edge platform that embraces this new reality," said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins in a statement. "Offering a truly amazing guest experience isn't just about a single transaction, but rather, it's about developing relationships that extend over the long term and across all touchpoints."

With the updated Paytronix Order Experience Builder, marketers can design, build, and deploy online ordering and create interactive online menus. Menu variant testing enables personalized menu versions to be displayed for guests based on preset brand parameters. Artificial intelligence tracks multiple metrics, from conversion rate to average order size, and automatically serves up the most effective menu.

Users can manage menus at every level, from nationally to regionally to locally. Items move up and down the hierarchy, and one that’s developed in an individual store can quickly be rolled out to other locations. Menu sharing lets other guests experience someone's favorite items.

Meanwhile, FEEDback facilitates instant responses from customers at the time that they place and receive their orders. AI-driven sentiment analysis can flag negative comments for immediate response.