Zuant Launches Zuant 3D

Zuant, a provider of lead capture technology, has introduced Zuant 3D as a result of a partnership with spatial data company Matterport. The new app allows companies to host unlimited 3D spaces with full visitor tracking, content sharing, and a navigation feature called Zuant Black Box.

"The required rush to find alternatives to live events resulted, not surprisingly, in hurried solutions to fill the void. Virtual trade shows and webinars have helped marketing communications continue to a certain extent, but without the generation of good quality sales leads. Our tech team created Zuant 3D to answer these shortcomings in a single package that delivers all the missing ingredients," Zuant CEO Pete Gillett said in a statement.

Zuant 3D is not a substitute for live events, but rather a complementary channel. It features real 3D photography. It can be entirely exclusive for individual visits or a guided tour with dual controls for sales and marketing to use with an array of videos, 3D models, and support content.

Zuant 3D has security features that let users control visitors entering a virtual space; a reception desk so new visitors can be welcomed in to browse on their own or have a guided tour with someone from the sales and marketing team; graphing technology that knows exactly where a visitor is in a space so the sales or marketing rep can suggest appropriate content based on their unique behavior; full analytics about 3D space performance; and integrations with CRM and marketing automation systems.