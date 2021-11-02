CreativeX Partners with Vidsy

CreativeX is partnering with Vidsy to help companies ensure every Vidsy video ad meets established quality standards by streamlining the creative process and measurement into one workflow.

"With CreativeX's Pre-Flight technology combining with Vidsy's platform, creative production and measurement will be easier than ever before," said Anastasia Leng, co-founder and CEO of CreativeX, in a statement. "Marketers can achieve creative excellence and transform their operations by embedding creative measurement directly into the production process."

The partnership between CreativeX and Vidsy will provide a clear line of sight to ROI for video ads. Video ads will be checked for a Creative Quality Score alongside brand-specific and fully customizable creative elements or best practices that have proven to increase brand consistency and effectiveness.