Forsta Partners with Lumoa
Forsta, a customer experience and research technology company created earlier this year by the merger of Confirmit, FocusVision, and Dapresy, is partnering with Lumoa, an insight platform provider, to integrate their two platforms.
The combination of Forsta and Lumoa takes customer and employee feedback one step further by applying artificial intelligence to unstructured data. Both solutions also support more than 60 languages.
"Forsta is very excited about what has already been proven and what's ahead for our partnership with Lumoa," said Giles Whiting, chief operating officer and managing director, of voice of the customer and voice of the employee solutions at Forsta, in a statement. "Leveraging both of our best-in-class offerings, our clients now have the ability to apply proprietary AI tools to unstructured feedback at scale and generate more meaningful insights from their VoC, VoE, and market research programs."
"We're excited to partner with the team at Forsta. They share our passion for innovation and helping companies to become truly customer-centric in their decision making, as well as our focus on providing insights solutions that are easy to use and fast to implement," said Johanna Sinkkonen, CEO of Lumoa, in a statement.. "Several of Forsta's customers are already benefitting from Lumoa's AI-powered tools that help uncover new, actionable insights. We look forward to continued partnership."