Forsta Partners with Lumoa

Forsta, a customer experience and research technology company created earlier this year by the merger of Confirmit, FocusVision, and Dapresy, is partnering with Lumoa, an insight platform provider, to integrate their two platforms.

The combination of Forsta and Lumoa takes customer and employee feedback one step further by applying artificial intelligence to unstructured data. Both solutions also support more than 60 languages.