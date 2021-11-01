IntelePeer Launches Reputation Management Solution

IntelePeer, a communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider, today launched Reputation Management to improve call completion rates by preventing calls from being tagged and mislabeled as fraud or spam.

"IntelePeer recognizes the immediacy to address and mitigate illegal activity that is costing consumers, businesses, and governments billions of dollars annually," said Chris Botting, IntelePeer's chief product officer and general manager, in a statement. "While this helps verify caller IDs and combat illegal spoofing used by robocallers to dupe consumers into believing their calls are from real numbers, there are unintended consequences to legitimate businesses. Our Reputation Management solution helps prevent businesses from being negatively affected by these industry changes."

Reputation Management provides, through IntelePeer Insights, advanced analytics and a dashboard for on-demand reporting of call reputation and performance and the ability to create alerts for changes in reputation. It works for all phone numbers, both those with IntelePeer as well as third parties. If numbers require additional remediation, IntelePeer automatically invokes the appeals process at the carrier level.

"Unlike many other solutions in the market, IntelePeer's Reputation Management goes beyond monitoring reputation data," Botting said. "We take action to correct negative labeling through continuous monitoring, registration, and remediation. We also consult with businesses on a solid call strategy to ensure calls to customers are answered with confidence. Our frequency of data available and level of partnership provides a superior experience and, equally important, peace of mind so that businesses can focus on what's most important—their customers."

IntelePeer Reputation Management is available in a Professional version for larger enterprises and a Starter version for small and midsized businesses.