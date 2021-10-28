Simon Data Launches Simon Journeys and Simon Mail

Simon Data, a marketing platform provider, today launched Simon Journeys and Simon Mail and enhanced capabilities within Simon Predict for its customer data platform.

"In a post-pandemic world, competition is greater than ever and marketers are under pressure to perform across the entire customer lifecycle, from acquisition to retention. However, the reality is that too many marketers are limited by both their data and their tech, hindering their ability to create successful campaigns that drive results quickly and easily. There is enormous potential around fully unlocking data to drive personalized marketing, smarter insights, and iterative execution. We've developed new tools and a comprehensive cross-channel marketing platform to help marketers better transform data into measurable outcomes throughout the entire customer lifecycle," said Jason Davis, CEO and co-founder of Simon Data, in a statement.

Simon's new suite of capabilities combine real-time and historical first-party data across their numerous tools and sources into a unified, comprehensive platform.

"Simon Data is charging forward to enable marketers to fully activate their data. This is what we believe to be the future of marketing systems and CDP. We are bridging technology, workflows, and data science together to automate processes that drive better results and increased ROI, quickly," Davis said.

Simon Data's marketing platform's latest edition includes the following:

Simon Journeys, which now features tools that target and personalize content across channels, using Simon's deep data advantages for content delivery.

Simon Mail, which automates processes to help email marketers with dynamic content, campaign metrics, and deliverability reporting.

Simon Predict, with machine learning to deliver transparent customer insights and inject predictive intelligence directly into the workflows of CRM, cross-channel, lifecycle, and end-channel marketers.

Simon's new supporting features include the following:

Audience API, to help marketers create unique customer experiences across channels;

Real-Time Content, an external API that enables relevant, up-to-the-minute data personalization for messaging;

Snowflake Data Share, to flexibly export data from Simon to BI tools for additional analysis outside of Simon;

Smart Segments, Smart Journeys, Smart Insights to empower marketers to deploy their strategies quickly, leverage best practices, and iterate to deliver better campaign performance.