Optimove Integrates with Criteo

Optimove has integrated its marketing platform with Criteo to help joint customers better personalize customer experiences using digital advertising.

Through the integration with Criteo, marketers can now leverage Optimove's hyper-segmentation and multichannel orchestration capabilities with Criteo's advertising technology. Advertisers can also unlock customer-driven growth through personalized digital ads across the Criteo platform based on Optimove's AI-mapped CRM Journeys.

Joint customers will be able to use the integration to achieve the following:

Enriched, up-to-date audience hyper-segmentation unifying all customer data from sources such as CRM, service clouds, and data warehouses via Optimove's CDP and connecting with Criteo's Shopper Graph to update micro-audiences that can be onboarded to Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and targeted across the open web.

Multichannel, AI-powered personalization and orchestration, mapping CRM journeys with Optimove's AI, while leveraging Criteo's AI Engine to create and drive performance of digital advertising campaigns.

Enhanced marketing impact reporting for the performance of advertising across channels with Criteo, further understanding their incremental uplift against any business KPI with Optimove's productized experimentation tools.

"Customers who experience consistent personalized journeys across channels exhibit greater brand loyalty and have a significantly higher lifetime value," said Erik Holt, vice president of partner development at Optimove, in a statement. "By combining Optimove's leading cross-channel campaign management solution with Criteo's dynamic advertising technology, marketers can seamlessly orchestrate personalized, symmetric customer interactions across channels at scale." "Criteo's engagement with Optimove reinforces our?commitment to unlocking the potential of our clients' first-party data to reach their customers across the open web," said Tami Harrigan, head of global partnerships at Criteo, in a statement. "Together we will?deliver?real value to our advertisers by using first-party data to create and activate custom audience segments that not only enrich the customer experience but drive commerce outcomes."

Joint customerssuch as Lamps Plus are already looking forward to the opportunities this partnership presents.