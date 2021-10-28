Impact.com Integrates with HubSpot CRM

Impact.com has integrated its partnership management platform with HubSpot CRM and listed it on the HubSpot App Marketplace.

Through this partnership, HubSpot users can launch a partnership program, track and attribute each partner's value as leads travel through the sales funnel, uncover how those partner touchpoints are interacting with other channels, discover new partners, and automate payouts tied to smart, electronic contracts that only pay when a partner drives tangible business results.