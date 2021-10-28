Impact.com Integrates with HubSpot CRM
Impact.com has integrated its partnership management platform with HubSpot CRM and listed it on the HubSpot App Marketplace.
Through this partnership, HubSpot users can launch a partnership program, track and attribute each partner's value as leads travel through the sales funnel, uncover how those partner touchpoints are interacting with other channels, discover new partners, and automate payouts tied to smart, electronic contracts that only pay when a partner drives tangible business results.
"We are thrilled to offer our users an integration with impact.com, especially given the company’s strength in the B2B SaaS space," said Scott Brinker, vice president of platform ecosystem at HubSpot, in a statement. "Our customers turn to HubSpot for the best-in-class offerings, and we look for the same in our partners. impact.com has carved out a space in the market that allows for the establishment and execution of successful partnerships that drive high ROI, and we are excited to see how our users leverage these offerings to further their businesses."
"As the B2B SaaS market becomes more competitive, companies need ways to cut through the noise and expand their user base as quickly as possible," said David Yovanno, CEO of impact.com, in a statement. "Partnerships are critical to growth, but many B2B companies don't know how to get started. With the trends toward open architecture and interoperability, we encourage SaaS companies large and small to find and integrate with complementary businesses that cater to a similar demographic, especially when doing so also creates a better customer experience. Partnerships that just make sense and create value for the consumer always win, and we're seeing a lot of success stories like this on the impact.com platform."