AdPlayer.Pro Upgrades Programmatic Ad Platform
AdPlayer.Pro, a provider of outstream video advertising solutions, has updated its video ad serving platform to streamline the setup and launch of programmatic ad campaigns.
The enhancements include the smoother integration to oRTB Demand Tags, streamlined campaign configuration, and greater video ad server capacity to minimize latency issues.
"With programmatic video advertising growing increasingly fast over the past months, a larger share of AdPlayer.Pro partners on the sell and buy side have been expanding their programmatic ad buying activities. In this respect, we're happy to claim that the ecosystem of video ad tech solutions we're currently offering provides a broad array of relevant features, which help integrate oRTB Demand Tags faster and easier than ever before," said Anton Liaskovskyi, AdPlayer.Pro's CEO, in a statement.