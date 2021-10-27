Klaviyo Adds Features to Its SMS and Email Platform

Klaviyo, a customer data and marketing automation platform provider, has added features to help companies craft more effective email and SMS marketing campaigns heading into the holiday season.

The new features double down on the SMS product Klaviyo launched in 2020, adding more robust and customizable offerings. Klaviyo's email marketing solutions are also getting a creative boost with editor improvements and a curated library of top-performing email and SMS campaigns leveraging data from thousands of Klaviyo's customers.

"Everyone in the ecommerce world is gearing up for the holiday rush, and between supply chain issues, the continued uncertainty of the pandemic, and recent consumer data privacy changes, it's becoming increasingly difficult for brands to find the right customers," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo, in a statement. "That means the more you can build strong relationships with your existing customers and maximize your customer lifetime value instead of needing to acquire new customers over and over again, the more successful you'll be. We believe that the features announced today will give brands the power to build creative, effective campaigns that will help them build stronger customer relationships far beyond the holidays."

The new offerings announced today include the following: