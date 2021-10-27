Terminus Offers Free Data Audits

Terminus, an account-based marketing (ABM) systems provider, today introduced its free data audit to improve the accuracy of B2B go-to-market data.

The free data audit analyzes CRM data with a 60-point inspection to uncover data inaccuracies, incomplete account and contact information, and new buying committees.

"Terminus CDP has been fundamental to our customers in understanding their data gaps, particularly in contact accuracy," said Matt Belkin, chief operating officer and general manager of data at Terminus, in a statement. "Not only are the outcomes from our customers' data audits very eye-opening, but the real magic happens when Terminus is able to discover new contacts within our customers' ICP on a macro level with our enrichment capability. With Terminus CDP, our customers can finally have confidence in their [go-to-market] motions and data."