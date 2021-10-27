nativeMsg Receives Patent for RCS Messaging
nativeMsg, a conversational marketing solutions provider, has collected a U.S. patent (No. 11,140,105) for its method and system for providing interoperability for Rich Communication Suite (RCS) business messaging.
RCS messaging enhances text messages in the native SMS inbox. Because this functionality is not supported on all mobile devices, including iOS, nativeMsg created a device-supported solution.
"Now more than ever it's important for businesses to communicate with their customers on demand on any device. nativeMsg uses conversational AI to create guided conversation through RCS messaging and this type of rich, multimedia communication can now be utilized on all devices, regardless of whether those devices currently support native RCS," said Brian Stafford, CEO and co-founder of nativeMsg, in a statement