nativeMsg Receives Patent for RCS Messaging

nativeMsg, a conversational marketing solutions provider, has collected a U.S. patent (No. 11,140,105) for its method and system for providing interoperability for Rich Communication Suite (RCS) business messaging.

RCS messaging enhances text messages in the native SMS inbox. Because this functionality is not supported on all mobile devices, including iOS, nativeMsg created a device-supported solution.