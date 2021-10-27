Acquia Builds Out Digital Experience Platform (DXP)

Acquia has updated the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP) with innovations aimed at accelerating the development and optimization of composable digital experiences by bringing together the workflows of digital marketing and development teams within a single platform.

Automated and machine learning-powered features in both Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud, which together comprise Acquia Open DXP, help users launch websites, applications, and marketing campaigns with modular components.

"The movement toward the composable enterprise is growing as organizations look to gain agility with plug-and-play services and velocity with simpler application development and delivery," said Dries Buytaert, creator of Drupal and co-founder and chief technology officer of Acquia, in a statement. "Executing on this strategy requires a new technical architecture and way for teams to work. Acquia is connecting and automating organizational workflows, spanning content and data, to speed development of digital experiences at scale.

Updates to the Drupal Cloud developer experience streamline and connect workflows. All new products and features are available on Acquia Cloud Next, the newest version of Acquia's cloud platform, and include the following:

Acquia Code Studio, a cloud-based development environment that integrates with GitLab and Acquia Cloud IDE. Developers can now log into Acquia Cloud Platform, spin up an IDE, and then click to connect to GitLab using frameworks such as React, Angular, or Vue.

Acquia Cloud Actions, a collaborative release management process that automates deployment and management of code to the Acquia Cloud environment. Once development teams write code, Acquia Cloud Actions manages the build, test, and deploy phases to get code into production.

Acquia Digital Commerce integrations powered by the no-code Acquia Site Studio, to help users assemble digital commerce experiences, including rich product experiences leveraging Acquia's DAM and PIM. Support for GraphQL and Node.js allows developers to extend and enhance Acquia’s pre-built integrations with any MACH-compliant commerce vendor and cut the time required to deliver experiences to as little as 90 days.

Acquia is announcing key innovations to Acquia Marketing Cloud, including several features focused on composable machine learning, analytics, privacy,and multi-tenant distributed marketing.

Acquia Customer Data Platform (Acquia CDP) now has several capabilities that drive data science and analytical insights across the organization. Building on Acquia CDP's data model and analytics platform, Acquia now provides more intelligence, ROI insights, and machine learning-driven efficiencies across more teams and in more ways. New features in this release include the following:

Multitouch attribution;

ML Studio, a low-code/no-code machine learning workbench that enables data scientists to build custom machine learning models on top of unified data, all within Acquia CDP.

ML Launchpad part of Acquia CDP analytics, surfaces machine learning-driven insights into a visual dashboard so marketers can see at-a-glance insights, such as audience propensities, recommended actions, and more.

Privacy management, through support for major customer data protection regulations by allowing faster data erasure.

Acquia is also introducing capabilities in Acquia Campaign Studio and Acquia Personalization, including the following: