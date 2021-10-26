Vendasta Acquires CalendarHero

Vendasta, providers of a digital sales platform for local businesses, has acquired meeting and appointment scheduler CalendarHero. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are proud and excited to welcome CalendarHero to our team," said Vendasta CEO Brendan King in a statement. "Appointments and scheduling are critical components for so many businesses. This outstanding technology will not only benefit our partners and their business clients, it will accelerate our product roadmaps and allow us to work alongside CalendarHer'’s wonderful group of innovators."

"Joining Vendasta is a great next step for our team," said Roy Pereira, founder of CalendarHero, in a statement. "The platform's massive customer base and impressive growth, combined with our industry-leading scheduling technology, is a clear win for both companies and our customers.

"We've worked hard to build the most comprehensive scheduling solution to support small businesses and customer-facing teams in today's climate," Pereira added. "Vendasta's partners and their clients will soon be able to automate their complete scheduling workflow in one dedicated platform."