ON24 Updates Its Event Platform

ON24 today introduced a number of upgrades to the ON24 Platform, including the next generation of ON24 Webcast Elite, a new video-centric virtual event product called ON24 Go Live, and the ability for users to track more prospect engagement data.

With the enhanced ON24 Webcast Elite user experience, users will be able to customize surveys with their own graphics, fonts, and backgrounds and give live presentations from their mobile devices.They can increase audience participation in ON24 Webcast Elite webinars and ON24 Virtual Conferences with engagement and conversion tools in ON24 Breakouts, including polls, surveys, calls-to-actions, and content sharing. A new webinar user interface will addd support for hyperlinks, images, animated GIFs, and emojis. Attendees can also share reactions with animated emojis during live webinar presentations.

A new Hybrid Mode in ON24 Webcast Elite delivers an integrated, simultaneous, shared experience to in-person and virtual audiences, allowing virtual attendees to view and interact with presentations, digital content, Q&As, polls, and networks in hybrid breakout rooms, while in-person attendees can scan QR codes at the venue to access the same interactivity tools.

ON24 Go Live is a self-service virtual event product to stand up live-streaming video events, such as roadshows, customer conferences, virtual pop-ups, town halls, and company meetings.

Users can watch live ON24 Webcast Elite experiences directly in ON24 Engagement Hub, bringing live webinars and on-demand content together in one place. ON24's AI-based recommendation engine delivers personalized content recommendations based on an individual's interests.;