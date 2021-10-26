SAP Integrates Sales Cloud with Microsoft Teams

SAP has integrated its Sales Cloud with Microsoft Teams, enabling users to access and update customer and sales information instantly from within Microsoft Teams.

"Traditional sales automation solutions are record-keeping tools that focus on performing administrative tasks," said Sameer Patel, chief marketing and solutions officer of customer experience at SAP, in a statement. "They can distract sales professionals from high-value activities. SAP Sales Cloud is different because it removes complexities, adapts to changing needs of sales professionals and strives to make it easier for them to focus on customers and closing deals. The integration with Microsoft Teams is another great example of how SAP makes it easier for sales professionals to engage with customers and grow revenue."