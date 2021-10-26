LeadsRX Expands Cloud Support

LeadsRx, a provider of multitouch marketing attribution and customer journey analytics software and services, today announced support for additional cloud service platforms within its LeadsRx Privacy Studio architecture.

In addition to existing support for Amazon Web Services, LeadsRx has expanded support for the foillowing:

Google Cloud;

IBM Cloud;

Microsoft Azure;

Oracle Cloud;

DigitalOcean; and

Rackspace Cloud.