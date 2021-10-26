LeadsRX Expands Cloud Support
LeadsRx, a provider of multitouch marketing attribution and customer journey analytics software and services, today announced support for additional cloud service platforms within its LeadsRx Privacy Studio architecture.
In addition to existing support for Amazon Web Services, LeadsRx has expanded support for the foillowing:
- Google Cloud;
- IBM Cloud;
- Microsoft Azure;
- Oracle Cloud;
- DigitalOcean; and
- Rackspace Cloud.
"With marketing teams collecting more and more first-party data about their consumers, storing this information in ways that allow complete, corporate data-governance is essential," said AJ Brown, co-founder and CEO of LeadsRx, in a statement. "Demands from consumers to protect their private information are growing, and architectures like LeadsRx Privacy Studio give enterprises this ability within the framework of SaaS."