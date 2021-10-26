Bizzabo Acquires TeeVid

Bizzabo has acquired TeeVid, providers of a solution for creating, producing, and broadcasting virtual, in-person, and hybrid events. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, Bizzabo is introducing the Ultimate Video Production Suite to enable event leaders to create an immersive experience for attendees and presenters that blends content and video.

"We were the first event technology company to launch a virtual and hybrid event solution in March 2020, and we've been innovating in video and media production ever since," said Eran Ben-Shushan, co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo, in a statement. "Video is a crucial part of hybrid event strategies, both as a way to deliver personalized, immersive experiences as well as empowering flexibility and choice. We're thrilled to welcome TeeVid's team of world-class video experts to Bizzabo as we continue to invest in empowering event experiences."

With TeeVid, Bizzabo's Ultimate Video Production Suite will help event organizers do the following:

Create live and interactive events of all sizes, webinars, and meetings for unlimited attendees;

Natively pull information from all the solutions in the Event Experience OS, including agenda, speakers, sessions, registrations, meetings and more;

Control main stage and attendee view layouts, including organizing main stage panels that connect remote speakers to in-person audiences;

Conduct breakout sessions that provide in-person and remote participants the same immersive experience; and

Publish user-generated content and incorporate polls, quizzes, and a variety of additional creative tools for increased engagement.

"From day one at TeeVid, we've been focused on empowering creators by giving them the ability to tell their stories as they imagine it," said Adi Nathan, co-founder and CEO of TeeVid, in a statement. "Bizzabo's innovative Event Experience OS and their commitment to event experiences is fully in step with our vision, making them an ideal partner."

TeeVid is Bizzabo's third acquisition in the last five months, following its acquisitions of x.ai and Whalebone.