YuJa Integrates with Matrox Video

YuJa has partnered with Matrox Video in a technology integration that will connect Matrox Monarch LCS streaming and recording hardware encoders to the YuJa Video Platform, allowing companies to create content anywhere and have it available in the video platform.
The collaboration combines the features of the Monarch LCS appliance with the video distribution infrastructure offered by YuJa.
"Whether for live or video-on-demand consumption, video is an absolute must, regardless of the size of the organization," said Wayne Andrews, product manager at Matrox Video, in a statement. "The Matrox Monarch LCS and YuJa platform offers universities, corporations, and other institutions an easy, streamlined means to harness the power of video to build advanced solutions streaming, recording, converting, and viewing video content."
"YuJa teaming up with industry leaders such as Matrox Video not only strengthens our product offerings, but empowers users to leverage the strength of the combined technologies as they serve their institutions," said Ajit Singh, CEO of YuJa, in a statement. "This technology collaboration is an extension of our commitment to providing scalable, easy-to-use video products."