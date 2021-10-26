Connectly.ai Partners with WhatsApp

Connectly.ai, a conversational commerce company, has been named a WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider (BSP) for customer support and time-sensitive, personalized notifications.

As a WhatsApp BSP, Connectly can expand its product offering to include a suite of WhatsApp-specific tools that provide small and midsized businesses with direct, expedited access to the WhatsApp Business API. Businesses will also be able to activate automated alerts and notifications via WhatsApp for updates on order status, appointment reminders and more.

Connectly's core set of AI-powered tools, inclusive of a unified inbox and site widget, centralize various customer messages across WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram.

"We're proud that Connectly has been named a WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider," said Stefanos Loukakos, CEO and co-founder of Connectly, in a statement. "This news supports our quest to build infrastructure that enables SMBs to use business messaging as their integrated solution, from lead-gen and conversion to sales and post-order follow up, while providing a seamless experience on both the front and back ends."

Connectly's new tools will build on the WhatsApp Business API for systems integrations, business profile verification, and multi-agent access to offer additional functionalities, including user interface development, a dashboard, AI-powered suggestions, CRM integration, customer segmentation, campaign activation, and in-thread payment solutions.