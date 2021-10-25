NetSfere Launches Omnichannel Portal

NetSfere, a provider of messaging and mobility solutions, today launched NetSfere Omnichannel, a portal for developers to build and integrate multichannel communications capabilities, including critical communication alerts, reminders, and notifications, for their enterprise applications at global scale.

"With NetSfere messaging and mobility solutions enabling more than 500 million mobile subscribers and over a trillion of messages globally on an annual basis, NetSfere has helped enterprises around the world effectively and securely disseminate rich, personalized customer communications," said Anurag Lal, president and CEO of Infinite Convergence, in a statement. "With the launch of the new omnichannel portal, developers now have access to rapidly integrate real-time communications into business applications and workflows to streamline customer and employee interactions."

NetSfere Omnichannel is a cloud-based platform including one-way and two-way SMS, MMS and RCS messaging, push notifications, voice, email, and social media messaging. The platform provides intelligent routing and cost optimization, content management, number validation for increased open rates, full enterprise admin controls, rich analytics, and data archiving. The platform meets all regulatory compliance standards, including the Health Information Portablility and Accountability Act (HIPAA), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS).

NetSfere Omncihallel provides a secure environment with programmable APIs and reference documentation in several popular languages for integration, a dashboard that provides full visibility into API usage and real-time performance metrics, analytics, and insight into customer communications and trends.