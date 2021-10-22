Factoreal Adds WhatsApp Business to Its Marketing Platform

Factoreal has added support for WhatsApp Business, a two-way messaging platform, to its digital marketing automation platform.

With this new WhatsApp functionality, marketers can connect with their customers globally for customer acquisition, real-time notifications, instant feedback, and more.

"This update is a game-changer for marketers who want to improve their engagement and meet their customers on the right channel at the right time with the right message," said Aditya Dhruva, CEO of Factoreal, in a statement. "While the benefits of WhatsApp Business messaging are well known, Factoreal now puts a magic wand in the hands of marketers to integrate it as part of their omnichannel engagement strategy with customers."

Factoreal marketing software's latest update also includes an interactive template builder featuring call-to-action or quick-reply buttons; users can add media content and tailor messaging to specific brands and target audience segments. It also includes a conversation builder that helps marketers automatically respond to inquiries in WhatsApp while allowing for human takeover and chat-on-the-go if necessary. Businesses will also get detailed reports on bot metrics and can track goal conversions.