BigCommerce Launches Ads and Listings on Google

BigCommerce, providers of an open, cloud-based ecommerce platform, has launched Ads and Listings on Google, a native app that enables small to midsized BigCommerce merchants in the United States to connect their stores to the Google Merchant Center and add products for free. Merchants can also take advantage of Google Ads campaigns to reach more customers and uncover performance insights and trends.

"Ads and Listings on Google is a logical next step for our omnichannel merchants to further reach and attract new customers who rely on Google's powerful shopping capabilities to drive traffic and growth," said Sharon Gee, vice president and general manager of omnichannel at BigCommerce, in a statement. "As more retailers enter the ecommerce landscape, the more crowded it will be for them to reach the right shoppers across the channels they're searching in. Ads and Listings on Google gives merchants a true advantage to get discovered without ever having to leave their BigCommerce store."

Ads and Listings on Google further deepens BigCommerce's relationship with Google. With Google BigQuery, Google Data Studio, and Google Analytics via BigCommerce's Big Open Data Solutions, merchants can attract new customers, create personalized shopping experiences, optimize business operations, and drive revenue growth.

"Merchants of all sizes are finding they need to directly connect and engage with a new generation of online consumers who expect brands to be authentic and deliver real value no matter where they are selling their product. Commerce is no longer a transactional experience; it's relationship-based, and we're working to directly connect shoppers to merchants," said Adrian Maharaj, Google's director of channel partnerships, in a statement. "By working with partners like BigCommerce, we are able to give even more merchants a way to easily get discovered and connect directly with shoppers."

Merchants can directly access the Ads and Listings on Google app via the BigCommerce Channel Manager. With it they can do the following:

Manage product catalogs from a single location, upload product listings, create paid campaigns, and track and analyze performance, all from within their BigCommerce stores. Changes will automatically sync to Google.

Connect with shoppers when they're searching for products across Google Search, YouTube, Gmail, and the web.

Gain insight through Google's Merchant Center, measuring the impact of every sale and showing products to most valuable customers.

The Ads and Listings on Google app currently supports U.S. currency, but international currencies are expected to be added soon.