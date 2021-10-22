Merkle Partners with TransUnion

Merkle, a customer experience management company, has partnered with TransUnion. Merkle's identity resolution and data platform Merkury will leverage TransUnion's TruAudience Data Marketplace to enable people-based audience activation in connected TV.

The integration of Merkury with TruAudience Data Marketplace helps companies leverage first- and third-party data and reach advanced audiences across CTV campaigns. Merkury people-based audiences can now be seamlessly pushed to leading publishers and platforms leveraging the TruAudience Data Marketplace.