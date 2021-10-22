Merkle Partners with TransUnion
Merkle, a customer experience management company, has partnered with TransUnion. Merkle's identity resolution and data platform Merkury will leverage TransUnion's TruAudience Data Marketplace to enable people-based audience activation in connected TV.
The integration of Merkury with TruAudience Data Marketplace helps companies leverage first- and third-party data and reach advanced audiences across CTV campaigns. Merkury people-based audiences can now be seamlessly pushed to leading publishers and platforms leveraging the TruAudience Data Marketplace.
"It is critical for advertisers and publishers to trust the data they are using, which is cornerstone of TransUnion," said Michelle Swanston, vice president of customer success and Data Marketplace at TransUnion, in a statement. "By integrating Merkury and TransUnion identity, marketers and publishers are able to provide greater scale and accuracy to better engage consumers with relevant advertising."
"As the connected TV landscape continues to scale, we are excited to partner with TransUnion to provide marketers with access to people-based advertising opportunities on emerging CTV platforms," said Andy Fisher, head of Merkury Advanced TV, Merkle/CXM, in a statement. "Through this partnership, TransUnion's destination partners, which include dozens of premium publishers and the industry's leading ad tech platforms, can enable data-driven campaigns for Merkury clients with faster turnaround time."
