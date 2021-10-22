DoubleVerify Launches Custom Contextual

DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has launched Custom Contextual targeting for DV Publisher Suite.

Custom Contextual enables digital publishers to monetize in the post-cookie era without sacrificing consumer privacy by positively targeting relevant ads and aligning inventory with advertiser targeting objectives.

"Increased privacy regulation and the deprecation of third-party cookies and mobile identifiers are ushering in a shift away from third-party audience targeting," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "We are thrilled to launch DV Custom Contextual for publishers, a privacy-safe solution that draws on our 10+ years of experience in ontology to help both advertisers and publishers drive performance by aligning ads with content that is contextually relevant to consumers."

Custom Contextual leverages DV's Semantic Science engine to create targeting categories. Using this approach, DV classifies content into more than 200,000 concepts, as well as new in-market and event-based categories. In addition, publishers can enable advertisers to target customers with ads in seasonal categories, such as Halloween and Black Friday, as well as in-market categories to target content relevant to purchase intenders.