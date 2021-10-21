Wmodo Partners with HUMAN Security to Combat Ad Fraud

Emodo, an Ericsson company, has partnered with HUMAN Security (formerly White Ops), a provider of collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, and joined the Human Collective, a program to protect the digital advertising ecosystem from fraud, as a founding member.

In addition, Emodo will be adding HUMAN's MediaGuard to further fortify its global programmatic offering with an additional layer of security from ad fraud