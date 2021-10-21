Wmodo Partners with HUMAN Security to Combat Ad Fraud
Emodo, an Ericsson company, has partnered with HUMAN Security (formerly White Ops), a provider of collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, and joined the Human Collective, a program to protect the digital advertising ecosystem from fraud, as a founding member.
In addition, Emodo will be adding HUMAN's MediaGuard to further fortify its global programmatic offering with an additional layer of security from ad fraud
"The stakes are higher than ever for advertisers. They are impacted by regulatory and technology changes that render old audience targeting tools ineffective, making it harder than ever to maximize ad spend and demonstrate ROI," said Emodo's chief operating officer, Damian McKenna, in a statement. "Ad fraud could grow to over $50 billion by 2025. Emodo is adding HUMAN's MediaGuard on top of our machine learning technology that already verifies data accuracy as additional countermeasures that create a high-quality environment for brands. This is another step in Emodo's commitment to deliver high-quality campaigns for advertisers, ensuring their spend goes precisely to where it's directed."
"To sustain its growth, digital advertising needs a trusted and collectively protected marketplace built through global collaboration and strong partnerships," said HUMAN Co-Founder and CEO Tamer Hassan in a statement. "As a leader in 5G and AI solutions and a key innovator in the advertising and data analytics space, Emodo's partnership with HUMAN will enhance both organizations' capabilities in the fight against cybercrime. Additionally, Emodo's public commitment to best practices for privacy, transparency, trust, and accountability in the marketplace demonstrates how the industry leader exemplifies the values of the Human Collective."