Slide Launches Cashback Loyalty Partnership with Cardlytics

Sliide, a mobile technology provider, is bringing its Cashback rewards program to the United States. Powered by Cardlytics' cash back platform, the program will allow smartphone users to get automatic cash rewards every time they spend in-store or online at more than 10,000 retailers, including Walmart, Dunkin';, Asos, Instacart, and Pizza Hut.

"We are tremendously excited to announce the Cashback rewards program," said Corbyn Munnik, Sliide's CEO, in a statement."Created exclusively with Cardlytics, we wanted to bring subscribers something that is not available anywhere else in the mobile market: the ability to instantly give cash, discounts, and extra voice and data rewards to mobile subscribers across the US. And, as importantly, to provide our mobile partners with an effective path to building revenue and brand loyalty all in a simple, engaging way."

Customers can connect their smartphones to the rewards program ivia an app integrated with Sliide's wallet and cash-out technologies. Users link their credit or debit cards to their accounts and spend as usual. Whenever their cards are swiped online or offline at any of the thousands of local and national retail outlets, cash is instantly deposited to the in-app wallet and can be redeemed as cash, retail vouchers, or additional voice and data.