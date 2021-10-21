Cart.com Moves to Google Cloud

Cart.com, a provider of cloud-based ecommerce technology, is partnering with Google Cloud to provide unified analytics for its more than 2,500 brand partners.

The partnership with Google Cloud enables Cart.com to deliver its product suite while providing multiple pathways for expansion. Today, companies on Cart.com access a single platform of unified analytics across warehouse operations, storefront volume, and digital campaigns, including Facebook, Google, and Amazon advertising. Because these cross-functional data assets are now one, companies can better identify root causes of trends and anomalies in campaigns, cart abandonment, sales, inventory, and returns on the Cart.com platform.

Additionally, the partnership with Google Cloud will streamline the development and monitoring of Cart.com's machine learning and AI pipelines.