Cart.com Moves to Google Cloud
Cart.com, a provider of cloud-based ecommerce technology, is partnering with Google Cloud to provide unified analytics for its more than 2,500 brand partners.
The partnership with Google Cloud enables Cart.com to deliver its product suite while providing multiple pathways for expansion. Today, companies on Cart.com access a single platform of unified analytics across warehouse operations, storefront volume, and digital campaigns, including Facebook, Google, and Amazon advertising. Because these cross-functional data assets are now one, companies can better identify root causes of trends and anomalies in campaigns, cart abandonment, sales, inventory, and returns on the Cart.com platform.
Additionally, the partnership with Google Cloud will streamline the development and monitoring of Cart.com's machine learning and AI pipelines.
"Brands have a huge opportunity to provide personalized ecommerce experiences for their customers by better leveraging their data," said Jim Anderson, managing director of Google Cloud, in a statement. "Together, we're empowering brands with technologies and services that unlock growth."
"Cart.com is committed to democratizing access to world-class ecommerce and data science for today's top brands. Google Cloud was an obvious choice for us due to their innovation in these spaces," said Chase Zieman, chief data science officer at Cart.com, in a statement. "We're already building an ecommerce platform that starts and ends with data as DNA, and by working with the best minds at Google we'll be able to bring innovative products to market even faster. Our commitment to the fluid integration and authentic harmonization of data is one of the most strategic and organic building blocks for a brand. This foundation will unlock unparalleled advancements in the prescriptive automation of commerce everywhere."