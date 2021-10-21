IntelliSite Launches DeepInsights Platform

IntelliSite, a provider of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things solutions, has launched its DeepInsights platform, which provides real-time, data-driven insights from IoT sensor data and video AI-based analytics at the edge, in the cloud, or both.

"Organizations are spending a great deal of time, money, and effort investing in technology that will give them an advantage over their competition while better serving their customers or citizens," said Ken Mills, CEO of IntelliSite, in a statement. "With the proliferation of IoT devices and the growth of AI, companies are overwhelmed with the amount of data that needs to be collected, analyzed, and acted upon while it's still relevant. With the launch of DeepInsights, businesses and cities can now be equipped with the tools to appropriately manage this data."

DeepInsights provides the following: