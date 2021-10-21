Amazon to Launch Search Analytics Dashboard for Third-Party Sellers

Today at its Accelerate 2021 conference for U.S. third-party sellers, Amazon introduced the Search Analytics Dashboard to help sellers in Brand Registry derive insights from the search performance of their products.

"The Search Analytics Dashboard will provide sellers with a wealth of anonymized data to better understand customers' interests and shopping choices for their products. This information will help sellers optimize their listings, inform inventory planning, plan their product development roadmap, and grow their business both on and off Amazon," said Srikanth Thirumalai, vice president of search at Amazon, in a statement. "We are excited about what these insights will do for sellers, and we look forward to their feedback as we identify new ways to partner with them and improve the shopping and selling experience together."

The Search Analytics Dashboard will enhance the existing Amazon Brand Analytics suite of aggregated data reports, which includes reports for repeat purchase behavior, market basket analysis, item comparison, alternate purchase behavior, and demographics, as well as the standard Search Terms report that includes search frequency rank, click data, and conversion share.

The new Search Analytics Dashboard will include the Catalog and Query Performance dashboards. The Query Performance Dashboard will help sellers understand top search terms associated with their products to help them better target the keywords they use in their marketing campaigns and identify opportunities to expand their product portfolio based on customer interest. The Catalog Performance Dashboard will help companies understand their sales funnel at the product level, identify conversion issues or drop-off points where they lose customer attention, analyze the price competitiveness of their products, and optimize their marketing investments and inventory planning.

"Search term data is very helpful for our business and consumer brands, in general. The Search Analytics Dashboard will bring to light some incredibly valuable data for us. We will be able to identify high-performing keywords for our products, which we can use to fine-tune our marketing and product development strategies," said Jason Mclellan, director at VitaCup, in a statement. "The information has already helped us identify a new product to develop and a product category where we're building traction."

The Search Analytics Dashboard will be available in the United States in early 2022 at no charge to Amazon sellers who are enrolled in Amazon Brand Registry.