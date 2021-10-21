The Trade Desk Partners with Xiaomi

Advertising technology provider The Trade Desk is partnering with Xiaomi, the world's second-largest smartphone maker, to allow advertisers to access Xiaomi's global audience through its mobile ad offerings directly via The Trade Desk platform.

Through this global partnership, marketers can now reach 454 million monthly active users globally outside of China, and engage with these audiences programmatically across Xiaomi's mobile ecosystem. Marketers can now measure campaign performance and use that data to compare performance with other channels on the open internet.