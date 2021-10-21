The Trade Desk Partners with Xiaomi
Advertising technology provider The Trade Desk is partnering with Xiaomi, the world's second-largest smartphone maker, to allow advertisers to access Xiaomi's global audience through its mobile ad offerings directly via The Trade Desk platform.
Through this global partnership, marketers can now reach 454 million monthly active users globally outside of China, and engage with these audiences programmatically across Xiaomi's mobile ecosystem. Marketers can now measure campaign performance and use that data to compare performance with other channels on the open internet.
"There are so many untapped opportunities for us in digital advertising, which is why we have chosen to work with The Trade Desk to help us unleash the power of programmatic advertising across our products and the MI world," said Chan Liu, general manager of global internet service at Xiaomi, in a statement. "We are at the beginning of a very exciting partnership with The Trade Desk as we continue to work together to create opportunities for brands to connect with their consumers. We believe this partnership will help us build better experiences for everyone through innovative technology."
"As advertisers look for ways to connect with the smartphone-first consumer, our partnership with Xiaomi makes reaching this audience easier," said JoAnna Foyle, senior vice presidfent of inventory partnerships at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "With more marketers accelerating their spend in digital advertising, we are helping brands engage meaningfully with their target audience on the MIUI mobile ecosystem, and along the consumer's entire digital journey, which includes fast-growing channels on the open internet, such as CTV, OTT platforms, and mobile apps."