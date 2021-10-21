Octopai Supports Amazon Redshift for BI and Analytics

Octopai, a provider of solutions for automated data lineage, data catalog, and data discovery, now supports the Amazon Redshift cloud data warehouse, enabling companies to migrate to the cloud and manage complicated business intelligence andscapes from one platform.

Octopai's Data Intelligence Platform centralizes all data and metadata from multiple systems into one centralized platform to provide in-depth analysis, end-to-end multilayered data lineage, and discovery. Octopai can also provide mapping of objects so companies can see what needs to be transferred to the cloud and what doesn't.