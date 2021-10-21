Octopai Supports Amazon Redshift for BI and Analytics
Octopai, a provider of solutions for automated data lineage, data catalog, and data discovery, now supports the Amazon Redshift cloud data warehouse, enabling companies to migrate to the cloud and manage complicated business intelligence andscapes from one platform.
Octopai's Data Intelligence Platform centralizes all data and metadata from multiple systems into one centralized platform to provide in-depth analysis, end-to-end multilayered data lineage, and discovery. Octopai can also provide mapping of objects so companies can see what needs to be transferred to the cloud and what doesn't.
"Migrating data from legacy systems to Amazon Redshift can traditionally take several years to complete, but Octopai's support of Redshift cuts the process down to a few weeks, enabling companies to migrate much more easily and more confidently," said Gal Ziton, co-founder and head of product of Octopai, in a statement. "We're constantly working to support more BI systems in order to provide maximum coverage and seamless transparency of different technologies so that our customers can get the whole story behind their data."