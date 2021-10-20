Twilio Enters Marketing Space with Engage Product Launch
Twilio, a cloud communications platform provider, today at its Signal event, launched Twilio Engage, a growth automation platform for marketers. Twilio Engage is the newest pillar in Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP), revealed today.
Twilio Engage is built on the Twilio Segment customer data platform and Twilio's communication APIs. It allows marketers to use any combination of tools, data integrations, analytics, and messaging to deliver consumer engagement at scale.
"Twilio Engage is going to disrupt marketing and customer engagement," said Peter Reinhardt, CEO of Twilio Segment, in a statement. "Until today, no single platform has made it possible to power personalized interactions across the entire customer journey. For years, marketers have been locked into one-size-fits-all marketing suites built for an entirely different era. Twilio Engage delivers true end-to-end customer engagement by giving businesses the best customer data, powerful messaging capabilities, and unlimited API extensibility. This is what it takes to deliver truly satisfying customer experiences and to improve acquisition, conversion, and retention."
"In theory, existing marketing tools should empower brands to launch unique campaigns, but the truth is that they weren't built to capture the billions of customer signals that exist today," said Kathryn Murphy, general manager of Twilio Engage, in a statement. "Teams of data scientists can help interpret these signals, but that is complex and time-consuming - a costly data tax. Twilio Engage is simply a better way to build the best customer experiences and relationships."
In addition to email and SMS, Twilio Engage offers more than 400 integrations.
Twilio Engage enables marketers to do the following:
- Know their customers and accelerate campaign delivery with real-time customer insights, behavior-based automation, and experimentation tools;
- Personalize every interaction building audience groups at the micro-level across every channel.
- Use any combinations of tools, data integration and analytics with unlimited API extensibility.
- Optimize campaigns for deliverability and performance backed by Twilio's Super Network;
- Monitor every campaign, troubleshoot issues, and optimize effectiveness in real time for each campaign on every; channel in just one interface.
"In today's digital world, the most innovative companies are the ones that are able to use their data to deliver exceptional, personalized customer engagement. That should be something that's achievable for every brand, not just the world's biggest tech companies," said Jeff Lawson, CEO and co-founder of Twilio, in a statement. "It's only possible with the best data, the best communication layer, and a building blocks approach to software, which is what we're bringing together for the first time with Twilio Engage. Our vision is to democratize personalization so companies of every size can now deliver the tailored interactions customers today expect anywhere they interact."
"With the launch of Twilio Engage, Twilio has introduced a new type of platform that has the potential to disrupt monolithic marketing suites and traditional multichannel campaign management tools," said Daniel Newman, principal analyst at Futurum Research, in a statement. "With this product, Twilio takes on an entirely new market. I believe its ambition here is not just to be the communications layer of the internet, but its customer layer, the platform businesses rely on for all customer interactions and engagements."
"As we've grown from a single shop to an international delivery service, our mission has always been providing our customers with the same delightful, one-on-one experience they had on the original store floor, even now at scale," said Amit Shah, president of 1-800-Flowers.com, in a statement. "With Twilio Engage, we are able to collect, unify, and connect customer data in real time and build meaningful relationships at every touchpoint of the customer journey. We're accelerating our digital business and data infrastructure by nearly a decade, and by doing so, delighting our customers."