Twilio Enters Marketing Space with Engage Product Launch

Twilio, a cloud communications platform provider, today at its Signal event, launched Twilio Engage, a growth automation platform for marketers. Twilio Engage is the newest pillar in Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP), revealed today.

Twilio Engage is built on the Twilio Segment customer data platform and Twilio's communication APIs. It allows marketers to use any combination of tools, data integrations, analytics, and messaging to deliver consumer engagement at scale.

"Twilio Engage is going to disrupt marketing and customer engagement," said Peter Reinhardt, CEO of Twilio Segment, in a statement. "Until today, no single platform has made it possible to power personalized interactions across the entire customer journey. For years, marketers have been locked into one-size-fits-all marketing suites built for an entirely different era. Twilio Engage delivers true end-to-end customer engagement by giving businesses the best customer data, powerful messaging capabilities, and unlimited API extensibility. This is what it takes to deliver truly satisfying customer experiences and to improve acquisition, conversion, and retention." "In theory, existing marketing tools should empower brands to launch unique campaigns, but the truth is that they weren't built to capture the billions of customer signals that exist today," said Kathryn Murphy, general manager of Twilio Engage, in a statement. "Teams of data scientists can help interpret these signals, but that is complex and time-consuming - a costly data tax. Twilio Engage is simply a better way to build the best customer experiences and relationships."

In addition to email and SMS, Twilio Engage offers more than 400 integrations.

Twilio Engage enables marketers to do the following:

Know their customers and accelerate campaign delivery with real-time customer insights, behavior-based automation, and experimentation tools;

Personalize every interaction building audience groups at the micro-level across every channel.

Use any combinations of tools, data integration and analytics with unlimited API extensibility.

Optimize campaigns for deliverability and performance backed by Twilio's Super Network;

Monitor every campaign, troubleshoot issues, and optimize effectiveness in real time for each campaign on every; channel in just one interface.