Ketch Partners with SafeGuard Privacy

Ketch, provider of a data control platform for privacy, governance and security, has formed a strategic partnership with SafeGuard Privacy, providers of a platform for managing privacy compliance internally and across a company's network of vendors.

By offering their solutions together, Ketch and SafeGuard Privacy have made it easier for companies to take full control of their privacy programs, and to do so in a way that's automated and auditable.

Through this partnership, customers will receive data mapping and classification; templates of critical documents, such as privacy policies and privacy impact assessments, developed by SafeGuard Privacy's legal team; compliance and gap assessments, orchestration of privacy signals and end-to-end data subject request (DSR) fulfillment across the data ecosystem; and simplified auditing and data forensics.