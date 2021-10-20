Dropbox Launches Replay for Collaboration on Video Projects
File sharing platform provider Dropbox today launched Dropbox Replay, a video collaboration tool to connect with video storage and sharing workflows in Dropbox. It helps teams collect, manage, and respond to feedback, all in one place.
The product also offers integrations with Adobe Premiere Pro, LumaFusion, WeVideo, and Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve.
With Dropbox Replay, users can add any video from Dropbox to their desktops to view it, share videos for review with teammates and clients, leave frame-accurate comments and annotations, manage approvals, and maintain version control. Comments stay with each video version, and users can resolve conflicting feedback within comment threads and ensure all are addressed by marking them resolved.
"With the future of work becoming more distributed, teams are looking for ways to improve video collaboration, especially in review and feedback cycles. Dropbox Replay helps editors and their collaborators get live feedback into Premiere Pro, helping to speed up the post production process," said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe video, in a statement.
"I manage a distributed team that produces hundreds of videos a year. It's very time-consuming to keep track of changes. But with Replay, we can save time by watching the videos with our clients, capturing comments and tracking revisions in real time. It's an amazing tool for my team," said Will Herrington of PhotoHouse Films/Herrington Studios, in a statement.