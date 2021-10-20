Dropbox Launches Replay for Collaboration on Video Projects

File sharing platform provider Dropbox today launched Dropbox Replay, a video collaboration tool to connect with video storage and sharing workflows in Dropbox. It helps teams collect, manage, and respond to feedback, all in one place.

The product also offers integrations with Adobe Premiere Pro, LumaFusion, WeVideo, and Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve.

With Dropbox Replay, users can add any video from Dropbox to their desktops to view it, share videos for review with teammates and clients, leave frame-accurate comments and annotations, manage approvals, and maintain version control. Comments stay with each video version, and users can resolve conflicting feedback within comment threads and ensure all are addressed by marking them resolved.