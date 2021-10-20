Ceros Acquires Avocode

Ceros, provider of a cloud-based, no-code digital content design platform, has acquired Avocode, a design-to-code platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The purchase allows Ceros to improve the integration of the Avocode Open Design API so users can bring design files from one platform over to another.

Avocode's technology can convert design files from sources such as Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, and Sketch, into interactive, online content via the Ceros Studio.

"We are insanely excited about the Avocode team and technology becoming part of the Ceros family,," Ceros CEO Simon Berg said in a statement. "Our businesses and cultures could not be more aligned, and our shared vision of the future is palpable." "We're thrilled to join Ceros today and even more excited to be able to continue our joint mission to unlock design for everyone. Ceros is undeniably the right home and the best possible team to join," Avocode CEO Vu Hoang Anh said in a statement. "Not only can we take our mission to the next level, but most importantly, both companies share the same values. We can't wait to see what amazing products we will create together."

By adding an open design API to its stack, Ceros is accelerating efforts to remove coding from the creative process. Plans also include leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning.