Sift Adds CRM Connectors
Sift today launched several capabilities for financial services companies to capitalize on their growth opportunities while mitigating fraud.
The new capabilities include integrations with Zendesks's customer service platforms, several of the leading know-your-customer systems, and identity verification services from companies like Onfido and Jumio. Improvements to Sift's API now make integrating into Sift easier for a breadth of use cases, from cryptocurrency to payment services providers and eWallets to remittances. With Sift's advanced machine learning and streamlined API structure, financial companies can integrate into Sift and start protecting against all types of fraud and abuse.
"Fintech businesses like neobanks, [payment services providers], and cryptocurrency exchanges are racing to acquire customers at a torrid pace in order to capitalize on their market opportunities," said Geoff Huang, vice president of product at Sift, in a statement. "In the midst of this sustained growth, however, fraudsters have clearly set their sights on these digital financial services companies in order to drain accounts and make purchases using stolen payment information. With our new capabilities, fintech companies can onboard with Sift quickly and ensure they have a single pane of glass to deploy their digital trust and safety strategies, protecting against fraud while reducing friction for customers."
"Deterring increasingly sophisticated bad actors has become exceptionally difficult for fintech businesses," said Ed Ackerman, director of alliances and partnership at Onfido, in a statement. "Through our partnership with Sift, businesses can fight back against fraud without compromising on user experience, fraud protection, or compliance."