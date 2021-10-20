Sift Adds CRM Connectors

Sift today launched several capabilities for financial services companies to capitalize on their growth opportunities while mitigating fraud.

The new capabilities include integrations with Zendesks's customer service platforms, several of the leading know-your-customer systems, and identity verification services from companies like Onfido and Jumio. Improvements to Sift's API now make integrating into Sift easier for a breadth of use cases, from cryptocurrency to payment services providers and eWallets to remittances. With Sift's advanced machine learning and streamlined API structure, financial companies can integrate into Sift and start protecting against all types of fraud and abuse.