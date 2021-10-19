Botco.AI Partners with VerifyTreatment

Botco.ai, providers of a conversational marketing platform, has partnered with VerifyTreatment, providers of a cloud-based platform that provides instant insurance verification for the behavioral health industry, to enable healthcare centers to instantly verify patients' insurance through Botco.a's AI-based chat platform and answer customer questions about insurance coverage.

"Providers report that before new patients start at a treatment center across the country, one of the first questions they have is whether the treatment is covered by their insurance," said Jacob Molina, product manager at Botco.ai, in a statement. "It can normally take several hours to get a response from the insurance provider, which is a waste of time and a serious pain for the patient. Using Botco.ai and VerifyTreatment, providers can deliver immediate answers to nearly all insurance questions directly through the chatbot on their website or Facebook page. Not only does this ease the administrative burden of having to research insurance coverage, but it puts the prospective patient's mind at ease right away and helps the provider convert more prospects into patients."

The partnership also provides single sign-on access to thousands of top insurance plans.