Botco.AI Partners with VerifyTreatment
Botco.ai, providers of a conversational marketing platform, has partnered with VerifyTreatment, providers of a cloud-based platform that provides instant insurance verification for the behavioral health industry, to enable healthcare centers to instantly verify patients' insurance through Botco.a's AI-based chat platform and answer customer questions about insurance coverage.
"Providers report that before new patients start at a treatment center across the country, one of the first questions they have is whether the treatment is covered by their insurance," said Jacob Molina, product manager at Botco.ai, in a statement. "It can normally take several hours to get a response from the insurance provider, which is a waste of time and a serious pain for the patient. Using Botco.ai and VerifyTreatment, providers can deliver immediate answers to nearly all insurance questions directly through the chatbot on their website or Facebook page. Not only does this ease the administrative burden of having to research insurance coverage, but it puts the prospective patient's mind at ease right away and helps the provider convert more prospects into patients."
The partnership also provides single sign-on access to thousands of top insurance plans.
"When patients are researching healthcare facilities, they'll often rule out any facility that isn't able to verify insurance coverage in a timely and efficient manner," said Jon Wagner, CEO of VerifyTreatment, in a statement. "Our solution was built so that healthcare facilities don't have to risk losing a patient by waiting hours on verification and they can be the first center to say 'yes' to insurance questions. By partnering with Botco.ai on verification through chatbots, it's now easier than ever for patients to get the answers they need, right when they need them."
"We are on a mission to help people throughout the world get critical answers to their healthcare questions without having to wait, and our partnership with VerifyTreatment is a big step in that direction,," said Rebecca Clyde, CEO of Botco.ai, in a statement. "We feel that this solution is going to help alleviate a lot of stress for countless numbers of patients and help them get the treatment they need that much faster, while helping healthcare providers operate more efficiently and effectively. It's exciting to see how quickly AI chat is revolutionizing the healthcare space, and we are very proud to play a role toward that progress."
