Vonage Acquires Jumper.ai

Vonage, a provider of cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has acquired Jumper.ai, a Singapore-based provider of omnichannel conversational commerce solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Jumper.ai platform creates omnichannel, messaging-first customer engagement and shopping journeys across social, messaging, and web (WhatsApp, Messenger, Apple Business Chat, Instagram, Twitter, SMS, LINE, Google Ads, Brand websites, and more).

"The addition of Jumper.ai's conversational commerce and omnichannel capabilities fits perfectly into Vonage's strategy and is a natural extension of Vonage's offerings. It transforms customer interactions from notifications and simple communications to conversations across the spectrum of customer engagement points," said Vonage CEO Rory Read in a statement. "With conversational commerce capabilities, we are meeting new and existing customer needs now and are positioned to continue to meet their evolving needs well into the future, providing businesses with embedded commerce capabilities to simplify the way they serve, connect with, and sell to their own customers from anywhere, on any channel."

"Jumper.ai was built with a mission to help businesses respond to the increasing use of instant messaging as the most preferred mode of communication, both for connecting with family and friends and for receiving immediate, personal, and attentive experiences from brands," said Yash Kotak, CEO and co-founder of Jumper.ai, in a statement. "We are excited to be joining the Vonage team. Combining our market-leading technologies presents an opportunity to create new, amazing customer experiences, leveraging Jumper.ai technology and the global reach of Vonage."

"Over 3.5 billion people use social networks on a regular basis, worldwide," said Dan Miller, lead analyst at Opus Research, in a statement. "Jumper.ai anticipated the role social networks and platforms would play as platforms for advertising, promotion and, ultimately, purchases. With this technology, Vonage reinforces its platform's ability to be agile and continuously meet the evolving needs of its customers' customers."