CSG Launches CSG Xponent

CSG today launched CSG Xponent, a unified, cloud customer engagement hub that brings together holistic customer data, customer journey orchestration, analytics, and omnichannel communications.

CSG Xponent overcomes data silos and disconnected assets with an end-to-end platform that taps into real-time customer interactions across all points in the customer lifecycle.

"Businesses have been building large data warehouses and mapping journeys for years, and now they're anxious to realize more tangible benefits from their investments," said Alfred Binford, president of customer engagement at CSG, in a statement. "The window of opportunity to wow your customers is fleeting and precious, which is why companies need their technology investments to deliver immediate results at every moment of truth in the customer lifecycle. CSG Xponent powers brands to predict and create the customers' best next action and drive ROI for the business."

With Xponent companies can do the following: