Kindred for Business Launches In-App Monetization Platform
Kndred for Business, providers of a mobile app monetization network, today launched a third way for mobile game developers to boost revenue from players by as much as 400 percent without sacrificing the user experience.
Instead of in-app purchases and advertising to monetize users, Kindred for Business' third way works by securing cash back for mobile gamers when they shop across a network of merchants using the shopping keyboard on their mobile browsers. It then enables them to use the vast majority of that cash back as in-game currency. At least 5 percent of the cash back they earn is also donated to charity or carbon offsetting initiatives.
<p">Developers add the Kindred technology to their game and invite players to enable the feature the next time they play. Players enable the shopping keyboard and shop as normal across all their favourite brands from their mobile browsers (the Kindred merchant ecosystem currently lists 32,000 brands across 52 countries). When players purchase an item from a Kindred merchant, Kindred secures them cash back on their purchases. Game developers receive 25 percent of Kindred's commission from the merchant as passive income.
Kindred for Business operates with total anonymity: no data is ever collected and it never knows the identities of players. Kindred uses a combination of random tokens and IDs to track purchases and provides developers with an API to display credits/savings earned back to their players.
"If there's one thing that keeps mobile game developers up at night, it's striking the balance between generating maximum revenue from players while maintaining a positive UX. With Kindred for Business, we believe we've solved this key challenge facing game studios globally in a way that is effortless to integrate and frictionless to run," said Mike Gadd, chief operating officer of Kindred for Business, in a statement. "Importantly, it's not just the game studios that benefit but the players themselves, the communities they live in through the charitable donations they make, and the planet as a whole. For mobile game studios, Kindred improves loyalty and stickiness, increases revenue, and creates an end-to-end experience that resonates with young people today"
"The way game studios monetize, engage, and retain their users is at an inflection point. Traditional advertising-based methods are increasingly being exposed for creating a poor in-game UX, which rapidly translates into lost players and revenue. Kindred for Business frictionlessly links games with players' real-world shopping lives and creates an emotional bond by enabling them to donate to the causes they value. It's an emotive form of monetization that results in significantly improved player retention and in-game spend," Aaron Simpson, chairman of Kindred for Business, added.