Kindred for Business Launches In-App Monetization Platform

Kndred for Business, providers of a mobile app monetization network, today launched a third way for mobile game developers to boost revenue from players by as much as 400 percent without sacrificing the user experience.

Instead of in-app purchases and advertising to monetize users, Kindred for Business' third way works by securing cash back for mobile gamers when they shop across a network of merchants using the shopping keyboard on their mobile browsers. It then enables them to use the vast majority of that cash back as in-game currency. At least 5 percent of the cash back they earn is also donated to charity or carbon offsetting initiatives.

<p">Developers add the Kindred technology to their game and invite players to enable the feature the next time they play. Players enable the shopping keyboard and shop as normal across all their favourite brands from their mobile browsers (the Kindred merchant ecosystem currently lists 32,000 brands across 52 countries). When players purchase an item from a Kindred merchant, Kindred secures them cash back on their purchases. Game developers receive 25 percent of Kindred's commission from the merchant as passive income.

Kindred for Business operates with total anonymity: no data is ever collected and it never knows the identities of players. Kindred uses a combination of random tokens and IDs to track purchases and provides developers with an API to display credits/savings earned back to their players.