Mediafly Integrates with Slack and Gong

Mediafly has integrated its sales enablement software with the Slack messaging platform and Gong's conversation intelligence platform.

"There's no doubt that technology is necessary to succeed in our current selling environment," said Carson Conant, CEO and founder of Mediafly, in a statement. "Companies who continue to leverage siloed sales solutions and miss the opportunity to create an immersive sales experience will lose. Incorporating Slack and Gong into the Mediafly platform gives sellers access to relevant content and call insights to close deals faster and drive more revenue."

Through the Slack integration, Mediafly users can now search and share content without leaving Slack. Sellers can also set up Slack notifications when prospects review materials, new meetings are detected, or new content is uploaded.

The Gong integration pairs sales calls recorded by Gong with Mediafly's Meeting Assistant capability to automatically capture call recordings, content presented, and meeting notes in one place.