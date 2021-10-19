Cloudinary Integrates with Getty Images
Cloudinary, providers of a media experience platform, has integrated with Getty Images, allowing Cloudinary users to access millions of creative images and video assets from within Cloudinary's Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution.
The integration allows Cloudinary users to search, view, license, and inser images and videos from iStock by Getty Images and Unsplash.
"We're delighted to launch this partnership with Cloudinary. The close integration with Cloudinary and our products speaks to Getty Images' unique ability to provide depth, breadth, and quality of content to service the full range of customer needs," said Nick Unsworth, vice president of business development at Getty Images, in a statement
"Our integration with Getty Images will allow our customers to spend their time telling powerful visual stories rather than jumping between tools to find the right visual content," said Gary Ballabio, vice president of technology partnerships at Cloudinary, in a statement. "Combining Getty Images' world-leading content library with our media experience platform eliminates functional silos that can make it difficult for teams to collaborate, and we're thrilled to bring this integration to market."
