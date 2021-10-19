Heap Launches Journey Maps
Heap, a digital insights platform provider, has launched Journey Maps as part of Heap Illuminate, which automatically surfaces critical, unseen user behavior and then suggests actions to improve the digital experience.
Journey Maps give a complete picture of the varied paths users take in digital products..
Journey Maps adds to the following capabilities to Heap Illuminate:
- Step Suggestions, which automatically recommends funnel steps that aren't being tracked but exhibit significant dropoff;
- Group Suggestions, which automatically identifies and suggests user groups that have outsized correlation with conversion and retention;
- Effort Analysis, which quantifies the amount of friction users face in any given flow; and
- Pageview Suggestions, which surfaces the most commonly viewed pageview types to ensure teams examine their data with the right level of granularity.
"Our goal is to arm the people building digital products with the data and insight they need to create something users love," said Dan Robinson, chief technology officer of Heap, in a statement. "Heap Illuminate surfaces the surprises, alternate paths, and side trips that represent real user behavior, in contrast to expected user behavior. Understanding the reality of what users do is a key step to building a winning product. Because our platform starts from a complete dataset, we're uniquely able to help digital builders move beyond gut instinct to confident, fast decisions that drive real business results."