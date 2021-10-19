Heap Launches Journey Maps

Heap, a digital insights platform provider, has launched Journey Maps as part of Heap Illuminate, which automatically surfaces critical, unseen user behavior and then suggests actions to improve the digital experience.

Journey Maps give a complete picture of the varied paths users take in digital products..

Journey Maps adds to the following capabilities to Heap Illuminate:

Step Suggestions, which automatically recommends funnel steps that aren't being tracked but exhibit significant dropoff;

Group Suggestions, which automatically identifies and suggests user groups that have outsized correlation with conversion and retention;

Effort Analysis, which quantifies the amount of friction users face in any given flow; and

Pageview Suggestions, which surfaces the most commonly viewed pageview types to ensure teams examine their data with the right level of granularity.